Police respond to shots fired call Saturday afternoon

Shots fired incident 7th & Shady

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Saturday afternoon St. Joseph Police also responded to a call of shots fired. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of north 7th street.

A caller reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area. Police say they believe the suspect or suspects were in a vehicle driving by and may have been shooting at a person who was walking on foot.

Police did find multiple shell casings but did not find a suspect. Officers don't know if there were any injuries or if there was any damage from the gunshots.

Police say they did find the suspect vehicle later, but have not found a suspect.