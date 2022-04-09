Police respond to shots fired call Saturday afternoon

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Saturday afternoon St. Joseph Police also responded to a call of shots fired. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of north 7th street.
A caller reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area. Police say they believe the suspect or suspects were in a vehicle driving by and may have been shooting at a person who was walking on foot.
Police did find multiple shell casings but did not find a suspect. Officers don't know if there were any injuries or if there was any damage from the gunshots.
Police say they did find the suspect vehicle later, but have not found a suspect.