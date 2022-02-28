Police searching for stolen American Electric truck

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police are asking for help in locating a stolen American Electric Truck.
The truck is a white 2007 Ford F450 with Missouri license plates reading 9KBV45.
It is a 17 foot flatbed with fencing in the back.
The vehicle was stolen on Monday, February 14 from American Electric.
Police said the vehicle has been involved in the theft of large quantities of fuel in both Buchanan County and Andrew County.
If you see or have any information on this vehicle, contact Detective Ritter at 816-383-4287 or Detective Schweder at 816-271-5332.