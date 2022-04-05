Police surround home after shots fired call

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police responded to the area of 2600 block Folsom Street Tuesday afternoon for a report of shots fired.
When officers arrived, witnesses said that the subjects involved ran into a house.
The subjects refused to come out so police surrounded the house for over two hours.
Police obtained a search warrant to enter the home and the people inside surrendered without incident.
“We detained four people. We always do that while we’re doing our investigation and figuring it out. One of those subjects did have a warrant. The other three have been released,” Sergeant John Olszowka St. Joseph Police Department said.
The incident is still under investigation.