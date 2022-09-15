Pony Express 5k offers "do it your way" option

It’s time to kick off your boots and put on your running shoes!
The annual Pony Express 5k is right around the corner, taking place next Saturday, September 24th at the Pony Express Museum.
All proceeds raised will benefit the Junior League of St. Joseph, supporting the community through programs like Cinderella's Closet and Hope Totes, and giving scholarships to deserving young women.
This year you can participate by showing up on race day or by choosing the “do it your way” at-home option.
“So we have a virtual option. I know a lot of people don't want to, you know, come out and run and they want to kind of do their own thing. The 5k your way allows you to run however you would like and it doesn't have to be running, all you have to do is get 3.1 miles, which is the 5k You can do it swimming, you can do it biking and hiking,” said Terra James, Race Chair.
The in-person race will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 24th at the Pony Express Museum.
To register you can go to the run's website, or visit the Pony Express 5k Your Way Facebook Page.