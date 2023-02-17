Pony Express Family Fest: A Passport to Fun

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Pony Express Family Day is Monday, Feb. 20. This year, however, it's called Family Fest, offering new and exciting experiences, thanks to the Missouri Humanities Grant.
Pony Express Museum Executive Director Cindy Daffron said the museum was contacted by the Missouri Humanities Council, Missouri Allied Arts Council and the Missouri Division of Tourism to be included in the 2022-2023 inaugural cohort of organizations to participate in the Horizons Initiative.
The goal of initiative is to drive in-state and out-of-state visitors to communities to experience the culture, art and humanities.
"So we're doing it, only we're calling it Family Fest. So it's more of a festival," Daffron said.
The event is a free day of educational, hands-on exhibits and activities at the Pony Express Museum, Pony School and Pony Express Event Center.
The first 600 children who attend will receive a free bandana, and the first 250 families to experience the Pony School will receive a free book.
"If you want to learn about the Pony Express or you want to come down and just know about your great St. Joseph history, happened right there at 914 Penn, well, we're the place to come," Daffron said.
Below are Family Fest locations and their activities.
Community Room East events:
Rise and Shine Breakfast and Games: 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Dixon Leavers Lakota Stories: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
2023 Day Camp Kickoff with Crafts (Special project by Downtown Frames/ Wood Workers Guild make a car) : 1:30-3 p.m.
Pony Express Museum (914 Penn St.) events:
Self-guided tour with Docents: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Pioneer Wagon (Stories about wagon/ meet OCTA members) : 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Relay Station (Leatherworks, one free per child) : 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Civil War Mural (Dedication by Questers) : 3-3:30 p.m.
Community Room West events:
Piece Corp Quilters (Stories, displays, and demonstrations) : 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
William Page Story by Cindy Daffron: 2-2:30 p.m.
Meet Alexander Majors (Gary Hicks) : 2:30-3 p.m.
Event Center (1220 S. 10th St.):
Activities Along the Trail: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Family Activity: 1-4 p.m.
Pony School (1219 S. Ninth St.):
School Marm (Kay Dunlap) First 250 families receive a book : 10 a.m.-12 p.m.