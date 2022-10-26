Pony Express Farmers Market coming to a close this weekend

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Pony Express Farmers Market is coming to a close this weekend.
After a successful season, the market will have its last day this Saturday.
The Farmers Market begins in the springtime running through the end of October, open every Wednesday and Saturday morning.
The items vary depending on the season, with a wide variety of locally grown items still available such as tomatoes, peppers, squashes and pumpkins.
The local vendors saying it's the people that keep them coming back.
“We've had a good year, you know, we've had dry weather had do a lot of watering to keep product coming, but it's been good people been coming. It's slowing down this time of the year, of course. Just the people. That's what keeps you coming back, you know, the relationships you build, but it's a nice place to come to just meet the community,” said Ryan Frakes, President of Pony Express Farmers Market.
The last chance to stock up on local foods before the season ends is this Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Dillard's parking lot in St. Joseph.
The Pony Express Farmers Market will reopen for its next season at the end of April 2023.