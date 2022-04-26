Pony Express Farmers Market returns this weekend to St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Pony Express Farmers Market will have its first of the season this weekend.
Starting this Saturday, the Pony Express Farmers Market will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. in the parking lot of East Hills Mall, every Wednesday and Saturday through the end of October.
A wide variety of vendors will be there, with items all grown or made locally within a 100 mile radius.
“We are starting our 24th year out at East Hills behind Dillard’s, at the beginning, we will have our produce, and we'll have honey and jam, and flowers. And as the season progresses, we'll have more vendors,” said Beth Wilson, Market Manager.
If you would like to become a vendor at the market, you can go to the Pony Express Farmer’s Market website here to sign up.