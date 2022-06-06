Pony Express Reride emarks on journey, begins at Patee House

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The annual Pony Express Reride began in St. Joseph Monday afternoon for the 42nd year.
The nearly 2,000 mile journey will end in Sacramento, California in just 10 days. Over 600 riders will embark on the journey.
"It's really cool to be a part of history," said Penny Orrick, who lead the way of the first segment of the Pony Express Reride.
This is Orrick's 21st year representing Missouri and St. Joseph. She began at the age of 15 years old when she worked at the Pony Express Museum.
"And especially now that I've got kids, it's really cool, "said Orrick. "Because they're excited to do it. And you know, so not only did they get to see mom participate in it, but then they're asking questions about the historical part of it too, as well. And, you know, just remembering what the Pony Express ride was all about."
The Pony Express Reride is all about recreating a journey that was taken back in 1860. The original journey began in St. Joseph and concluded in Sacramento and took 18 months to complete.
The Reride has narrowed it down to 10 days, passing along the mochila of mail between 600 riders.
"So our part specifically always goes across the Missouri River and some years we have escorts police escort some years we don't," Orrick explained. "Probably the most exciting part definitely is just going over that (Missouri) river. I've had different horses over the years and this one I rode last year as well, and she does phenomenal. Nothing spooks her, nothing scares her."
The journey begins at Patee House, and the Museum Director takes the opportunity to recreate history just like they did it back in 1860
"It's important to note that we should try to keep the story alive," said Gary Chilcote, the Patee House Museum Director. "We try to repeat what occurred in 1860. But it's always something different each time.