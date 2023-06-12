Pony Express rides again, while Patee House requests community support

(St. Joseph, Mo.) Each year for 10 days horses travel cross-country to commemorate The Pony Express. This year it begins in Sacramento, California and will end in St. Joseph, right where it all began in the 1800's.
The backdrop is the Patee House, and the national spotlight gives it much-desired attention.
88 year-old Gary Chilcoat is the Museum Director of Patee House and has been for 63 years. He took the reins when he was a young reporter for The St. Joseph Gazette and hasn't let his enthusiasm wain.
A couple traveling from Murry, Nebraska, hearing about the original headquarters for The Pony Express dating back to 1860 in 2023, "Didn't we see it on YouTube?", they said.
The Patee House doesn't receive funding from the city, county or federal government and relies solely on admission fees to keep the lights on and their volunteers, never breaking even, "We need additional funding to keep the place operating that's for sure," said Chilcoat.
National attention keeps the spotlight on Patee House with the annual Pony Express re-ride. It could be raining, it could be sunny, it could be windy, but The Pony Express riders will be coming regardless.
As sure as Old Glory flies today over the building, riders are expected in St. Joseph June 17th at 7:30 pm.
"They travel 24 hours a day, there are about 600 riders each in their own areas, but they travel about five or six miles a piece," said Chilcoat.
He has high hopes for the preservation of this St. Joseph treasure.
Riding into the future on the wings of social media, you can follow the ride yourself in real time online, something few could even imagine in 1860.
Chilcoat says Patee House could operate well into the future with an additional $50,000 a year, to hire staff members instead of relying on volunteers.
Once the mail is delivered to St. Joseph by The Pony Express riders, the mail will be processed by the US Postal Service.