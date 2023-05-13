 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pork celebrated this weekend in Andrew County

  • Updated
  • 0

"Pork Fest" at Andrew Co. Museum

(SAVVANNH, Mo.) Today The Andrew County Museum will host opening ceremonies for a new exhibit highlighting the age of pork production in Northwest Missouri. The Crawford family sponsored a new exhibit which will open at 11:30 am through 1 pm to demonstrate just how profitable pork production was in the area in the 1970's. Pork prices eventually fell as large hog confinements opened and the family farms went by the wayside. Saturday however, pork will be king in Andrew County complete with pork burgers being served. 