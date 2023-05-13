(SAVVANNH, Mo.) Today The Andrew County Museum will host opening ceremonies for a new exhibit highlighting the age of pork production in Northwest Missouri. The Crawford family sponsored a new exhibit which will open at 11:30 am through 1 pm to demonstrate just how profitable pork production was in the area in the 1970's. Pork prices eventually fell as large hog confinements opened and the family farms went by the wayside. Saturday however, pork will be king in Andrew County complete with pork burgers being served.
Pork celebrated this weekend in Andrew County
- Jodie O'Brien
-
- Updated
- 0
Jodie O'Brien
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today