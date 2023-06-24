Potential reappointment of St. Joseph Public Library Board VP sparks online protest

This is a developing story. Continue to follow KQ2 as the full story becomes available.
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The reappointment of Brian Kirk as the Vice President of the St. Joseph Public Library Board has been halted due to a wave of public outcry.
It was announced that Kirk would not be reappointed during the annual St. Joseph Public Library Nominating Committee meeting on Tuesday.
This decision came after an online protest ignited by Pastor Josh Blevins of the Grace Calvary Chapel. The controversy surrounding Kirk's reappointment stems from his outspoken support of the LGBTQ+ community and other concerns raised by Pastor Blevins regarding how Kirk's personal agenda could influence his decision-making while serving on the board.
"I voiced concern because everything I saw indicates that he does have a very specific agenda. And that's his right as an American, as someone who is a leader in the community, he has that right," Pastor Blevins stated. "I just am concerned as to what that will look like in the greater community and in that public space."
After days of remaining silent and observing the online discourse, Kirk decided to speak out exclusively with KQ2 regarding the matter.
Kirk expressed the confusion he experienced Tuesday morning when he woke up to see people on social media protesting his reappointment to the library board despite serving on the Board since 2019.
Shocked by the sudden uproar, Kirk addressed the issue by emphasizing that he feels the attacks against him were misplaced and based on a lack of understanding. "This really isn't about me as a person. The people who are attacking me don't even know me. They have no evidence of any record of anything I've done," Kirk stated.
He further pointed out that both the Library Board, the library director, and the mayor had acknowledged him as an exemplary board member. "I am completely confused as to what this is all about," said Kirk.
Despite the halt in the reappointment process, the final decision regarding Kirk's status remains undecided. While the item has been removed from the upcoming City Council meeting agenda, members of the community still have the opportunity to submit public comments and address the matter during Monday's meeting.
According to Kirk, a decision could be made as early as July. However, until his term as Library Board Vice President concludes on June 30, he intends to fulfill his responsibilities diligently.
