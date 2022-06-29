Practicing firework safety this Fourth of July

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As people prepare for the Fourth of July, residents are reminded to take proper safety precautions during the festivities.
Firework safety isn't rocket science, and there are many steps you should take before the boom.
According to Missouri State Fire Marshal Tim Bean, the key to a successful Independence Day celebration is to, "make sure to purchase your fireworks from an accredited stand, plan it out, make sure you're in a good location (an area where you can shoot them off), and consider your pets."
Firework shows done by professionals are highly encouraged, but if you do decide to light them off yourself, it is important to verify that you're doing it legally.
Bean emphasizes the importance of ensuring that the firework stands you're buying from have a permit from the state so that you are purchasing legal fireworks as well as checking local ordinances for policies on fireworks.
Firework safety also includes being mindful of where you're setting them off.
"We've had situations where fireworks went off and set roofs on fire, fields on fire, things like that. Do pick a safe location, an area not close to houses or trees," Bean says.
It's also important to remember that pets, veterans, and others may be affected by the noises and lights produced by those fireworks, "so think about what they're experiencing with these types of situations," Bean urges.
By taking all of these things into consideration, you can help prevent the number of firework related injuries from skyrocketing.
"Every single year there's so many different accidents that happen, and it can change your whole life...one day of fun might not be worth losing a limb, or a finger, or a part of your hand that could potentially come from just playing with fireworks, so it is better to be safe than sorry," says American Red Cross Interim Executive Director Nikki Burford.
Always have a fire extinguisher and water supply available when setting off fireworks.
To check if the firework stand you are purchasing from is state permitted, be sure to call the Missouri Division of Fire Safety at 573-751-2930.