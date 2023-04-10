Preparations for new runway at Rosecrans Memorial Airport begins

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) After construction had been delayed for a few weeks. Today was the first day of the runway reconstruction project at Rosecrans Memorial Airport.
The 28-million dollar project will completely reconstruct the runway, build a new terminal and a new tower.
"The current building that we're in now was built in 1952. So, it's 70 going on 71 years old. It doesn't meet all of the safety and security requirements for an air traffic control tower because it was built well before TSA and all of those concerns. So, the new project will take the existing building that's a terminal and a tower break it into two different buildings. A brand new terminal which will be the administrative offices and restaurant area. Basically what's currently the first floor of this building will be built just to the north of this and then across the parking lot will be a brand new tower facility that will be secure and isolated. Given the controllers, better visibility of the airfield and bring them up to standards and state of the art facilities." Said Julius Rice.
The old building will be demolition once the new facilities are built.
Rice says, The project will take 235 days to complete and if everything goes as planned the project should be finished by mid November.