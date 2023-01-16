Preparing for tax season

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With tax time just around the corner, local tax professionals are reminding St. Joseph residents to look out for those incoming W-2's
Local CPAs are reminding residents that there are some differences between automated tax Programs and a real professional, when it comes to filing your yearly taxes.
“You could have your questions answered I'm sort of ensuring that what you're being presented with is accurate if you have a couple of W-2s on the online services that they have, and to be perfectly adequate however, once you start to add in complications, such as how you have a child get more complicated at that point in time do you want to seek out a CPA,” Courtney Drummond from Drummond - McConnell CPA says.
A reminder that the tax deadline in the u.s. for 2023 is Tuesday, April 18.