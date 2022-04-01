President announces departure from Northwest Missouri State University

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Northwest Missouri State University president Dr. John Jasinski announced he will be departing from the university.
In an email, Dr. Jasinski said that "It is with a heavy, yet lightened heart that I announce my departure from Northwest Missouri State University, effective June 30, 2022."
Jasinski said the Northwest Board of Regents had chosen not to renew his contract and that Board chair indicated to him verbally that his departure had nothing to do with the institutions performance, but that the Board wanted to "turn to a new chapter."
Jasinski has been with the university since 2009.
