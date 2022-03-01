President Biden to deliver State of the Union address tonight

(WASHINGTON D.C.) Today president Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address to congress.
Historically, the speech offers presidents a chance to highlight their priorities and agenda.
Much of that is taking a back seat right now as the Russia-Ukraine war rages on.
Still, it's a critical time for the president as he works to manage a shaky economy and nominate a new supreme court justice all while the pandemic drags on.
Even preps ahead of the speech are intensified as U.S. Capitol Police put up a fence around the capitol grounds as they prepare for possible protests by big-rig truckers in the coming days.