President of Hungary visits Benedictine College

(ATCHISON, Ks.) Benedictine College welcomed a European president to their campus early Monday morning.
Hungarian President Katalin Novák spoke to students about Hungarian tradition, policies and what it means to be the first female president.
"The fact that she has such an inspiring story of balancing being a mother and achieving at the highest level. I think that she's a great example for all of our students or our women students in particular, but all of our students," Dean of the College Dr. Kimberly Shankman says.
One of Novák's main goals was to spread the message that being a woman and having a family doesn't have to prevent you from pursuing your career goals.
"Believe that my personal example being the president of our country, and being at the first place, a mother of three children, can give you the courage to act to give up and having a family,” Hungarian President Katalin Novák says.
Her dedication to motherhood and her family, while balancing a demanding political career, touched many of the female students and staff who attended the event.
"She had a quote before she was elected that said, I want to be a good president, not despite the fact that I'm a woman, but because I am a woman. And like, because I am a mother. And so I think that just hearing how much she stressed the importance of her family life makes me realize just the beauty of femininity. And that is because she knows how to take care of her children. She knows how to take care of her country,” Benedictine student Liza Trettel says.
Overall, Novák wanted to acknowledge the hope that younger generations give her for the future of our world and the impact they will leave.
"You are actually our hope for the future. And that's, that's the reason why I'm here because I would like to meet you, I would like to see you and I would like to strengthen my power, our belief that if you are there, and if you will be there and if your kids and your grandkids will be there, then we'll have still to hope. So that's the reason why I'm here,” Novák says.
In the last week, Novák was in London for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth and then in New York to address the General Assembly of the United Nations.