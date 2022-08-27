Presidential search at NWMSU begins with stakeholder input sessions

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) The most vital stages in the search for a new president of Northwest Missouri State University began earlier this week.
The search firm Anthem Executive, along with a 15-member search committee made of various university stakeholder groups, are aiding Northwest in recruiting their next president.
They spent Monday and Tuesday gathering input from many different groups of people on what characteristics Northwest should seek in presidential candidates.
The various input sessions were made available to community members, Northwest alumni, staff, faculty, students, and all other Northwest stakeholders in order to gather insight on what qualities each group sought in a president.
"We want to make sure that all of the different constituencies, who play a role in making Northwest the kind of institution that it is, have the opportunity to express their thoughts to us at the very front end of the search process," Search Committee Chair and Board of Regents Chair John Moore explains.
Darren Ross, a Northwest student who attended one of the sessions, believes that providing people with the opportunity to express their concerns, and share with the search committee what they seek in a president, is a vital part of the process.
"You actually have the opportunity to put more emphasis this campus through your words...you can say, 'Hey, I think this is more important, and we need a president that backs it up.' Just saying something simply as impactful as 'I want someone on campus that can represent me' because that's what we're here for. We're here to be represented and to represent this campus as a whole," Ross says.
If you were unable to attend the sessions but still want to be involved in the search process, university stakeholders will be invited to interview with the finalists of the presidential search.
"As the Board of Regents, we're going to ask the constituent groups before we make a selection, 'What did you think?' So in a way, it's another input session if you will, but the input isn't going to the search firm and the search committee, it's to the Board of Regents who ultimately make the final decision," says Moore.
The president of a the university can have such a strong impact, not only on the school population, but the Maryville community as a whole, which is why the board is inviting people to participate in the search process.
"If this is either your livelihood, for faculty or staff members, or the place that's going to affect you as a student, maybe as much as any other four years of your life, you want to have a say," Moore urges.
The 15-person search committee is comprised of university constituents that represent various groups and communities within the Northwest population.
As of now, the predicted timeline for the search is:
September
- The position prospectus and search website are published, and the search process begins.
November
- The Presidential Search Committee begins its review of applicants.
Spring 2023
- Northwest anticipates the selection and announcement of its 11th president.
More information on the presidential search can be found by clicking here.