PREVIEW: Griffs face Grand Valley St. in Elite 8 matchup

(BIRMINGHAM, Al.) The Missouri Western women’s basketball team will play in the NCAA Division II Elite Eight tournament.
The Griffons are slated as the 7-seed in the tournament and will face 2-seeded Grand Valley State on Monday, March 21 at 2:30 p.m. CST at the Birmingham CrossPlex.
This is the first Elite Eight appearance for the Griffons since 1995 under former head coach Jeff Mittie who is the current head coach for the women’s basketball team at Kansas State University.
It is also the first Elite 8 appearance for the Griffon’s (24-9) third-year HC Candi Whitaker.
Located in Allendale, Michigan, the Grand Valley State Lakers (30-2) defeated Walsh State 64-61 in the Midwest Regional Championship game to advance to the Elite 8.
The Griffons won 70-69 in the final seconds of the game against Fort Hays State in the Central Region to move forward.
The Lakers come into the quarterfinal game with the best scoring defense in the country, allowing 49.8 points per game. On the other side of the ball, Missouri Western scores 74.8 points which ranks 23rd.
“We’re just an offense transition team. So I think we just gotta run and get stops and keep running in transition and get stops. I think us running, running them the whole 40 minutes will do it,” said MWSU sophomore Connie Clarke whose hometown is Birmingham.
The Griffons bring bench depth, transition offense and confident shooting to each game. During the Central Regional, the Western bench scored 125 bench points and 53 against Southwestern Oklahoma State in the quarterfinal game.
The Lakers will make it tough to get inside shots
“They're a good team, they guard really well, they work hard defensively, they kind of pack line defense, but it's gonna make it hard for you to get to the rim,” said MWSU Head Coach Candi Whitaker. “And they work really really hard to stay in front. They move their feet really well and can shoot it.”
Grand Valley State’s top two shooters are Emily Spitzley (13.2 ppg) and Ellie Droste (12.2 ppg).
“Their top two scores are shooting in the low 40s from the arc so they can really make open shots for sure and they have a pretty good balance attack,” said Whitaker. “They throw it inside, they play inside out, dribble-drive motion, they really like to kind of penetrate-kick, get people to come off and make open shots and they'll set screens as well.”
The Griffons are led by Connie Clarke (12.6 ppg, 29 total blocks and 8.5 rpg.), Brionna Budgetts (12.3 ppg and 46 3s on the year) and Corbyn Cunningham (12.3 ppg. 7.1 rpg.)
“I think for us, it's always been staying true to who we are. What makes us good offensively is when we execute and we get transition opportunities. We make good decisions and we feel like we're at our best offensively and then we got to guard you know,” said Whitaker. “I’ve challenged this team from the beginning. If they'll guard I think they can win.”
The winner will advance to the Final Four on Wednesday.