(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With the primary election less than a month away here are some important dates to remember.

The primary election is on August 2.

The final day to request an absentee ballot to be mailed is on july 20,

Absentee voting begins on July 30 with the last day to vote absentee on August 1.

On August 2 the polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Sample ballots are available on the Buchanan County Clerk's website.