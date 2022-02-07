Primary Election Day tomorrow

Today was the last day for absentee and mail-in voting for tomorrow’s primary election. In-person voting starts tomorrow morning, polls open at 6am and will close at 7pm.
This election covers the race for Mayor, City Council, and Municipal Judge for the City of St. Joseph and Buchanan county.
The County Clerk’s Office is hopeful that with the nice weather tomorrow, more people will come out to vote.
“The turnout should be okay. I mean I'm still gonna stick with about a 15% total but look at the weather tomorrow. The weather’s almost going to be 60 degrees. There's really no excuse why you couldn’t get out and go vote. You know there’s no snow like we had last week and it’s gonna be sunny so it’s gonna be a great day for voting,” said Mary Baack-Garvey, County Clerk Of Buchanan County.