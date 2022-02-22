Principal of Year award recipient Tabitha Blevins

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District's PTA council announced the new Principal of the Year award recipient. This year the winner is principal Tabitha Blevins at Edison Elementary.
This is her second year at the school and her third year as principal; she was previously a sixth grade teacher in the district and a seventh grade math teacher.
Staff members nominated her for the award, and she found out she won on the night of the founders dinner.
She describes how she felt it was more than just herself receiving the award.
"I think you feel humbled, because so much of the work is dependent upon the work of others. And I know that for things to go well in our building, it is really a team effort. I felt humility," Blevins said.
How the nomination process works is principals can be nominated by anyone and then it goes to the PTA council. Then the previous principal of the year is part of the selection committee and presents the award to the new recipient.