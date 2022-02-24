Professor reacts to Ukraine invasion

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Ukraine may be on the other side of the world, but its impacts are still felt right here in Missouri.
We caught up with Bob Bergland, a professor at Northwest Missouri State University that taught in Ukraine back in 2005 while living there with his family.
“It's heart wrenching, because I got to know the people in the country and they're such a proud independent country, and, and I was so happy to be able to teach there in the former Soviet Republic that was just, you know, really getting its feet in terms of independence and journalism,” said Bob Bergland Associate Professor Of Mass Media, at Northwest Missouri State University.
His friends, colleagues, and students have had to flee their homes, Bergland telling us he is in utter shock hearing about the invasion.
“To see now it all coming under this sphere of Russia, again, is just, like I said, it's just heart wrenching,” said Bergland.
Bergland is staying in contact with those that he can in Ukraine, as well as continuing his support for the country in their fight against Russia.