Program provides anonymous way to report safety student safety concerns

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As kids head back to school, Missouri State Highway Patrol wants to remind students of a confidential program to report concerns.
Courage2ReportMO provides a safe and anonymous way to report any concerns regarding their safety or the safety of others at school
Some of these concerns may include bullying, fighting, shooting threats, or human trafficking.
Reports can be submitted through the Courage2Report mobile app, making an online report by visiting the website here, or by speaking confidentially to a trained professional at 866-748-7047
“They may not feel comfortable talking to their parent or even a teacher. So if that's the case, like I said, this website is always available, this program is available, and that's what it's there for, to someone that's not confident enough in themselves to talk to a person face to face, but there's still an option for them,” said Sgt. Shane Hux with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
C2R Missouri Calls and tips are answered 24 hours a day, every day of the year by trained communications professionals.
For more information about C2R, you can call (866) 362-6422.