Proposition READ campaign working to get taxpayer support before primary election

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri... Platte River near Agency affecting Buchanan County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Platte River near Agency. * WHEN...Until Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low-lying areas east of Agency begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 22.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 7.3 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sat Sun 1am 1pm 1am Platte River Agency 20.0 22.2 Fri 9pm 21.3 17.2 14.1 &&