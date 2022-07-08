Proposition READ campaign working to get taxpayer support before primary election

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In the August primary election voters have a choice to make that will affect funding in the St. Joseph School District. The proposition READ campaign is working with the board of education to get support from voters for the 61 cent levy with a 6 year sunset ballot item.
"This is the basic operating levy. This is not for bond, this is basically day to day operations and keep it afloat. This is not any increase," campaign co-chair Jeff Leake said.
Denise Peters and Jeff Leake are teachers in the district. They explain why this is a big deal to them and all of their colleagues.
"This is not to go buy extras, this is to maintain what we have. So my goal is is to let the community know how much this is needed," Leake said,
Actively trying to get support from St. Joseph residents, the two have been getting the word out to taxpayers.
"So our group has went to several different community organizations. And we've received a lot of endorsements from those to support the levy, which is nice. And then we've been starting to get signs out in the community. And we're just kind of getting started on getting out there having some meetings, maybe few kind of open houses for people to come and ask questions," co-chairs Peters and Leake said.
They say they just want to make taxpayers aware of what exactly the money from the operating levy and sunset goes towards and be transparent.
"I think just making sure we present the information in a way that's really easily understandable, increasing trust with our community by sharing what the district did with the money before, that they did what they said they were going to do. That's really important. So just kind of sharing the facts of what has happened already with the previous levy," Peters said.
The Missouri primary election is on August 2nd.