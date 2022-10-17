Protect your plants, pipes & pets as temperatures drop below freezing

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As winter approaches and temperatures drop below freezing overnight, it’s important to take steps to protect things vulnerable to the intense cold– such as plants, pipes, and pets.
“If it's a houseplant or something you need to protect, you need to bring it inside. Something actually probably more to think about as most people have pumpkins out So you might want to bring your pumpkins in for the next two nights,” said Craig Hayes, Manager, Garden Center.
“If it's a desirable plant that is permanent, and it needs to be outdoors, you might throw a sheet over it if you're trying to protect the blooms,” said Hayes.
But you shouldn’t need to worry about your plants rooted in the ground outside.
“Because permanent plants are used to the weather going up and down, it just may turn them into not looking as pretty or knocking some leaves off, which is, you know, we're getting into that season,” said Hayes.
Another thing to check on is your pipes, to make sure they don’t freeze.
“When the House drops at least below if it's about 20 for at least six hours 20 degrees, that's when your pipes will freeze. So if you want to be able to make sure your house is above that temperature. If you don't have an option to keep your house warm and you have to run a faucet they recommend using the furthest faucet away from the water heater and just let it drip for maybe a gallon per hour,” said Kyle Olvera, Inside Sales, St. Joseph Winsupply.
“You know, you can get insulation. We sell pipe insulation anywhere in town, you can spy as well but you can cover that with your pipes to keep them warm throughout the winter,” said Olvera.
And don’t forget about your pets!
According to ASPCA if it’s too cold outside for you, it’s probably too cold for your pet, so don’t leave them outside overnight and make sure they have a warm place to sleep.