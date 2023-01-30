Public can submit suggestions for upcoming CIP projects

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph is asking the public for input on its next Capital Improvements Program project.

Projects that are submitted must be for public purpose such as build, improve, maintain or repair public facilities which can include roads, bridges, building, or sewers.

Those who are interested in submitting a public project for consideration can access a form on the city's website or click the link below.

The completed for can be submitted to mrobertson@stjosephmo.gov or delivered or mailed to City Hall Room 307, 1100 Frederick Avenue no later than 5 p.m., Friday, February 23, 2023.