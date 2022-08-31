Public input meeting to discuss I-229 corridor on Thursday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Officials with the Missouri Department of Transportation want to hear from St. Joseph residents on the future of the I-229 corridor.
On Thursday a public meeting will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. to discuss the future of the double-decker bridge along with the I-229 corridor that runs through downtown St. Joseph.
The open house style meeting will be held at the Remington Nature Center.
Residents and stakeholders can view the four proposed alternatives and ask the environmental assessment team questions.