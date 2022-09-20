Public library holding postcards for banned authors campaign

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The rise of book banning has grown nationwide, and the St. Joseph Public Library is doing their part to aid in the fight against it.
The St. Joseph Public Library is holding a postcard campaign for banned authors.
Community members are invited to write postcards with words of encouragement to support authors facing the threat of censorship.
The St. Joseph Public Library is aiding the fight against censorship in libraries, which can come in the forms of banned or challenged books.
"So the difference between a banned book and a challenge is just a challenge is when people are trying to keep these books out of the hands of individuals. And the banning takes place when the book is actually removed from the library shelves,” Kelsey Weber from St. Joseph Public Library says.
There are many reasons as to why people try to get books banned, mostly for books that include topics of sexual orientation, gender identity, race, and racism.
"Most of the time it's coming from a good place, because they think they're doing the right thing. They think that they're keeping specific individuals and it's normally children from these materials. But libraries actually follow a library Bill of Rights. And in that, it says that librarians and governing bodies should maintain that parents and only parents have the right and the responsibility to restrict the access of their children, and only their children to library resources. So while something may be okay for your family, it may not be okay for another and that's okay. But we have to be an open, you know, organization for everybody,” Weber says.
The St. Joseph Public Library encourages those who want these books banned to keep an open mind and understand that these books are reflective of real human experiences that need to be shared.
"We are aware that this is a lot of very sensitive material. And as a mother of three, I get it, because there are some things that I want to keep my children sheltered from. But I also recognize that these unfortunate situations and these, you know, differences in lifestyles are happening and taking place every single place you go, even if it's not okay for you. Some people really, really, really need these materials. And it helps, it helps to know that you're seeing and you're heard, and you're not alone,” Weber says.
St. Joseph Public Library will continue to fight this fight against censorship everyday and ensure that they are a place where everyone can feel welcome and heard.
"In 2021 there were 729 challenged books over the course of that year, and 37% of those challenges did take place in a public library. So this is something that we're battling. And we just want the library to continue to be a place that everyone feels safe and everyone feels wanted and welcome,” Weber says.
Each St. Joseph Public Library location has a station with postcards to send just write your note and the library will take care of sending it.
The campaign lasts until September 24.