Public meeting held for River Bluff Gateway Project

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph held a public meeting Tuesday night at the Carnegie Library for residents to learn about the River Bluff Gateway Project.
"I think it has the potential to get people to do projects that are going to make us proud and excited to be here. and to make visitors excited to be here," St. Joseph's Historic Preservation Planner Kim Schutte said.
The project, which uses funds awarded to the City by the Missouri Department of Economic Development, is focused on the revitalization of four areas of St. Joseph.
"I think it's an interesting project. I think it will help those corridors," said Terry Turbak. "I don't know if that it's enough money, but I think we can sink a lot more money into those areas."
This project will include structural rehabilitation, green and open space improvements, streetscape improvements, and will provide funding to address emerging homelessness issues in St. Joseph.
The next public meeting is on Wednesday at the Downtown Library. The meeting starts at 6:00 p.m.
So far, the City has received 30 proposal applications from community members.
Anyone that would like to submit an idea should contact City Hall. Proposals will be accepted until 2025.