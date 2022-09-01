Public still has concerns at latest I-229 project input session

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Transportation and the city held another public input session on Thursday to get more comments from residents and answer their questions about the I-229 bridge project.
"I mean, I think if you're going to tear a bridge down and put bridges back up, you've proven you can't take care of them as it is. So why go back down that road," resident Cindy Meers said.
There have already been multiple sessions held before this one--encouraging people to come and look at the construction options that MoDot has come up with.
"Once we bring it down to grade, and make it that four lane thoroughfare, it will handle all the traffic through St. Joe," CEO of Lifeline Foods Kevin Kelly said.
MoDot has already done their assessments and the money that goes into this project is in the $50 to 60 million range.
"We're at a point now where the bridge needs work, it needs investment. And rather than throw good money after bad because even a $30 and $40 million repair is not going to last. We've got some alternatives, one in particular that addresses economically, really, where the town should be going with the 229 bridge," Kelly said.
MoDot has designed four options for what to do about the bridge, alternatives A, B, C and D. The city and MoDot say no decision has been made yet and the Metropolitan Planning Organization also has to give approval.
"We've had a presentation from MoDot and we lean toward the D option, but we're waiting to hear the input from the different citizens also," mayor John Josendale said.
The city and MoDot both want residents to understand why repairing the bridge is not an option--they see it desperately needs to go through major fixes.
"So I think we have looked at this with a lot of different eyes, lots of different ways. What we know about the bridge and how it's deteriorating, and what the condition of it is, and how long that lasts, it just doesn't fiscally make sense to keep that bridge the way it is. That's why we've taken the bridge rehab off the table and really looked at these four alternatives," MoDot northwest district engineer Marty Liles said.
MoDot and the city say this was the last public input session and the next steps will be meetings with stakeholders and the MPO.