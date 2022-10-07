Pumpkinfest kicks off for 26th year

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Pumpkinfest kicked off for the 26th year on Friday night--attracting thousands of St. Joseph residents to see the pumpkin mountain at the Pony Express National Museum.
"It's a beautiful thing every year to see people come out just go look around watch people's faces smile," Katelynn Fleming said.
The famous pumpkin mountain full of over a thousand pumpkins was lit at 8 p.m. and while the pumpkin mountain is a sight to behold, it's not the only thing that residents come out for. Pumpkinfest features food vendors, carnival rides and games, and live music.
"When I ordered the hay, I think of people sitting on it, when I talk about pumpkins, I think about the smile on kids faces. I heard a girl say awhile ago, oh, I want to go do that stuff. I want to go do that stuff," director of the Pony Express National Museum Cindy Daffron said.
Daffron and the mayor both had a few words to say before the pumpkin mountain was lit.
"We did we say there's 1,000 carved and there's another 200 what we call pie pumpkins, and they're decorated. We're really fortunate because we got some extra pumpkins and so some people were able to carve," Daffron said.
A few hundred pumpkins on the mountain were actually carved by students at local schools. And this is the first year that white pumpkins made it on the massive display.
"I found mine, it's kind of sad though. We don't know where hers is. I can't find mine unfortunately I'm trying though," students Charlie Tipton and Garrison Bradley said about their pumpkins.
Pumpkinfest brings a taste of the fall season and Halloween for everyone that comes out, kids and adults. There's something for everyone.
"They feel welcomed by the pony express and the vendors and the people, and they're a part of a community is telling them, hey, come down and watch those pumpkins. And you know, whether they know who did it or not, children did it," Daffron said.