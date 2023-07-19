Pursuit ending in northern Platte County ends with 2 in custody

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people have been taken into custody following a pursuit Wednesday evening.
According to the St. Joseph Police Department, officers pursued a vehicle that was believed to be involved in a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon.
The driver led multiple law enforcement agencies, including SJPD, the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department, the Platte County Sheriff's Department, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on a pursuit throughout St. Joseph, Buchanan County, and parts of Platte County.
Multiple shots were fired at law enforcement during the pursuit, striking a highway patrol vehicle.
The pursuit came to an end near Camden Point with a man and woman taken into custody.
Charges against the two are pending.
No one was injured during the pursuit.