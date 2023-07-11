 Skip to main content
Ramp Closed in St. Joseph

St. Joseph, MO; According to the City of St. Joseph and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), the southbound ramp from I-229 to Felix Street in St. Joseph will be closed every day from 8:30 to 4:30 starting July 12th and going until July 18th.  