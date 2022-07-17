Rare, historic aircraft visits St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Sound of Speed Warbird Fly-in wrapped up Sunday evening at Rosecrans Memorial Airport with a very rare aircraft taking flight.
The B-29 Superfortress "Doc" is one of two B-29's that currently flies.
"Doc" had to go through a 10-year restoration process in Wichita, Kansas after it was pulled out of China Lake Naval weapons facility.
Pilot Matt Younkin recalls the first time seeing a B-29 as a child and says events like this can bring out strong emotions.
“There's a lot of emotions that are drawn out by some of the people who are related to folks that flew in or worked on these or were actually built by them. You know, Rosie the Riveter was a real person. And this aircraft in particular was built mainly solely by women because all the men were all fighting. So it's an honor to be a part of the flight crew and present this to the public,” Younkin said.
