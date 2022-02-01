Read's resilience: Keeping Claudia's Kitchen Open

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Customers of Claudia's Kitchen inside the Buchanan County Courthouse, still feel the place is special.
"I love it," Krystal Savage, patron said. "It's very cozy, and it's like a home feeling."
Savage said that special feeling is why she and other patrons have kept supporting the small business throughout the pandemic.
However, even with the support, owner Brigid Read said keeping things cooking in her restaurant has been a challenge.
"It's been really a rough ride," Read said.
Read said the challenges brought on by Covid-19 haven't stopped. Almost two years after the onset of the pandemic forced her to close down for a while, staffing and labor shortages are greatly impacting her business.
Read said supply chain issues are driving up prices
"That is a big thing!" She said.
As for staffing, Read said her staff is already small and with people out sick, she's spreading herself thin keeping the restaurant running.
"We're only working on a four man crew right now," She said. "Today we actually did it in three."
It's a lot on Read's plate, and she admits it can be overwhelming at times.
"Some mornings I ask myself why are you continuing to do this." Read said. "It's just a passion of mine."
Read's love for the job was also not lost on her customers.
"I think it's important because it's community," Savage said. "Not just for us that work here, but people that don't work here that still come."
Read's continued customer loyalty is something she said she's grateful for now more than ever.
"Continue to support large and small especially small businesses, especially here in town." Read said.
Read said she's considering expanding to a catering service to increase business.
More information on Claudia's Kitchen can be found on their Facebook page.