Ready or not, Summer arrives at Aquatic Park

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In February St. Joseph's City Council decided they didn't want to invest eight million dollars in a new outdoor lap pool to only be open three months out of the year. That cold February day is when Parks Department Director Chuck Kempf began to sweat, and it wasn't small stuff.
How would he get ready in time for pool season?
22 months that is how long Chuck Kempf has until he retires. Bets are he won't see his dream of an indoor or outdoor aquatic facility realized before he finds himself basking in the sunshine on a Monday morning, instead of being in the office.
"The terms of elected officials change, so we have a 10 year park tax program with 4-year council terms, so decisions can sometimes be awkward," said Kempf.
Without a funding source to build a brand new aquatic center at a cost of 20 to 40-millon and with the decision by city council to forego an outdoor lap pool for the summer...Kempf hit some roadblocks to ensure the existing aquatic park would be ready by June 3rd.
"One of the problems we've had is there were repairs that needed to be done to the new part of the Aquatic Park, which is the activity pool and the lazy river, they were actually bundled into the new construction project (a new lap pool) so when that was pulled those repairs became problematic because they were already being discussed with the contractor who now wasn't going to get the project," Said Kempf.
Driving by, you may say this is for the birds...fiber workers are even using the parking lot for storage...
"It was too late to order that filtering equipment and it get it installed for this year," said Kempf.
"One of the biggest daily challenges is just that that we are spread so thin, our one aquatics manager, our one person that's employed full time is trying to manage four facilities but also trying to train lifeguards at the same time. Her responsibilities are tremendous and I'm sure her stress level is pretty high at this point in time," Kempf says.
As Kempf's countdown towards retirement begins he has to wonder what's in the works? the water works that is
"There does need to be a long term decision on the cite, do we want that to be the site for aquatics and if so, and if we're going to do an indoor facility we have to figure out the challenges there with the flood plane. city has to make a decision ultimately on that site, indoor or outdoor and address the flood plane, and flood way. I do think it's doable," said Kempf.
Kempf says they are working together with Missouri Western on a plan for the City to increase their use of the campus pool. This summer it is not an option.