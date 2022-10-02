Recent NFL injuries brings concussion protocols back into spotlight

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The sport of football is one of the nations favorite sports to watch and even play.
With recent injuries, the conversation of concussion protocols has been increasing.
In the NFL, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa might have suffered multiple head injuries in just four days.
Now concussion protocols are a topic of discussion once again.
Here in St. Joseph, local coaches and players are certainly taking all the precautions to not allow a situation like the one in the NFL to happen with these young athletes.
“It's about safety. You know, I want to continue to coach this game. I want to continue to watch people play this game. And if we, if we disrespect the safety piece of it, there will be no more football. So we have to make sure we pay attention to that as best as possible going out there on the field,” Central head coach Regi Trotter says.
“Some could happen to any player and just going out there and just like, protecting yourself and knowing when to go down and when to fight for another yard is huge,” Bishop LeBlond quarterback Landon Gardner says.