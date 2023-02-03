Recreational marijuana sales begin in Missouri

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Recreational marijuana sales have kicked off Friday in Missouri.
Monday, February 6 was the original start date for recreational sales, but the state announced Thursday that many dispensaries would be granted their licenses early, and the dispensaries here in St. Joseph were among those approved.
CEO of Vertical, Chris McHugh, tells us that sales have increased nearly 500% since this morning when the license went into effect.
For those first time buyers, there are a few things you need to know before you head to the dispensaries.
"All you need to do is you need to prove that you're 21, so bring your driver's license or your government-issued ID," McHugh said. "You don't have to be a resident. You don't have to be anything other than an adult, 21-years-old or older. And that's it. We'll take your ID, we'll check you in and you're off to the races."
After the state announced Thursday night that many dispensaries in Missouri would be able to begin recreational sales, the dispensaries here in St. Joseph kicked it into high gear to prepare for the influx of customers.
"We were a little fearful about it to begin with. We didn't really know what was going to happen, but we we pulled together, did the best we could," McHugh said.
For those who haven't been to the dispensaries before, the process can seem a bit overwhelming, but there are many people on site to help guide you through the process.
"You come in, we've got sales consultants that can help you, show you around, show you different products, give you your options," said McHugh. "I think people think that they're not experienced enough to know how to buy marijuana. It doesn't really matter."
Products at Vertical can only be purchased with cash (as of the publication date of this article) but there are ATMs available on-site.
Products at Fresh Karma Dispensary can be purchased with cash, credit, or debit.