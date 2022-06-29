Red Cross assisting train derailment victims

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The American Red Cross is assisting people affected by Monday's derailment.
In a statement, the Red Cross reports it's coordinating with county emergency management, and city and state officials to determine what's needed.
The organization says it's provided about 75 blood products to support area hospitals in response to the situation.
The Red Cross also says it currently has an adequate blood supply, and is standing-by to provide additional products as needed.
It's the blood that's already on shelves that helps during an emergency.