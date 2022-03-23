Red Cross celebrates annual "Giving Day," in need of money donations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The American Red Cross is celebrating their 8th year “Giving Day” on March 23.
Each year, the Red Cross asks the public to make online money donations towards disaster relief and other areas to support the organization and aid in the continuation of disaster relief work.
This year, the Red Cross made a goal of 30,000 supporters to participate and funds that will be matched.
Each donation will apply towards disaster relief, honoring community heroes, essential relief supplies, cleanup kits and deployment of emergency response vehicles.
The Red Cross says the pandemic has affected them in multiple ways and Giving Day is a great way for the community to make an impact.
"We have been, again, really blessed by the generosity of the public throughout the pandemic, just having people once they recognize that the work that we do and the challenges that we're up against, we do get the support,” said Sharon Watson, a Regional Communication Director with the Red Cross. “And so we're pleased to see that but always, always needing support from the public because we do rely on the public for almost everything we do."
Watson said each year the goal is met by the public.
To make a donation for “Giving Day”, click here.
The Red Cross is also facing a national blood shortage and is in need of in-person volunteers.
To find a blood drive near you or to become a volunteer, click here.