Red Cross deploys responders to Florida as Ian approaches

As of Tuesday, almost 100 disaster responders are answering the call help, with more than 20 volunteers and staff in-route or on the ground in Florida.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Responders from the American Red Cross in Missouri and Arkansas are preparing to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

According to a news release, as of Tuesday morning almost 100 disaster responders are answering the call to help, with more than 20 volunteers and staff in-route or on the ground in Florida.

Teams consisting of two drivers will deploy four emergency response vehicles to Florida beginning tomorrow.

The teams will depart from Columbia and Jefferson City, with the Little Rock and St. Louis teams leaving on Thursday.

More than 20 disaster responders are supporting the hurricane response in Puerto Rico, typhoon response in Alaska and the western wildfires. 

 

 

 

