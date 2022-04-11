 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 1 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45-50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 1 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Red Cross emphasizes severe weather safety

Weather radio

 A chance for severe weather in the forecast for Tuesday night, a reminder to always be prepared in case of an emergency.

The Red Cross recommends coming up with a plan for your family when severe weather strikes, establishing a safe place to meet in the case of a watch or warning.

It’s also a good idea to keep a disaster supplies kit on hand, as well as a battery operated weather radio.

The Red Cross stressing the importance of taking these events seriously. 

“We want to remind people that if there is a watch or a warning, you need to heed that and really take precaution. It's not the time to go out and stare at the sky, get to your safe place and make sure that your family is going to be safe and okay during that time,” said Angie Springs, Spokesperson for the American Red Cross.

