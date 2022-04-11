Red Cross emphasizes severe weather safety

A chance for severe weather in the forecast for Tuesday night, a reminder to always be prepared in case of an emergency.
The Red Cross recommends coming up with a plan for your family when severe weather strikes, establishing a safe place to meet in the case of a watch or warning.
It’s also a good idea to keep a disaster supplies kit on hand, as well as a battery operated weather radio.
The Red Cross stressing the importance of taking these events seriously.
“We want to remind people that if there is a watch or a warning, you need to heed that and really take precaution. It's not the time to go out and stare at the sky, get to your safe place and make sure that your family is going to be safe and okay during that time,” said Angie Springs, Spokesperson for the American Red Cross.
