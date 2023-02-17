Red Cross offering new incentives to donate blood

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As the blood shortage continues, the Red Cross is offering a number of incentives to donate…including helping out your own health.
For the rest of February, if you donate blood for the Red Cross, you’ll receive a $10 Amazon gift card, as well as a chance to win a trip to Florida.
But the perks of giving blood don’t stop there.
“When people come in to donate blood with the Red Cross, we do that initial screening, we check blood pressure, we check pulse, we check their iron count. And so it's a really great, you know, super brief synopsis or snapshot, if you will, into how you're doing,” said JoAnn Woody, Executive Director, American Red Cross of Greater Kansas City and Northwest Missouri.
You can actually view your blood pressure and pulse rate on the blood donor app. And it’s helped alert people of their own health issues.
“And I've heard stories of folks who have gone into their physician because they saw like a major spike in their blood pressure. And they've, you know, been able to identify, you know, something going on,” said Woody.
“So saving a life with a blood donation is so much bigger now,” said Woody.
And of course, we can’t forget the biggest incentive of donating: helping save a life.
“The need for blood is constant. And every time that you know, one out of seven people who walk into a hospital are going to need a blood donation, for some some reason or another and yet only 3% of the population donates.,” said Woody.
And you just never know how big of an impact you can make
"I got a notice through the blood donor app that my blood that I donated on the 27th was sent down to a hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. And so you're saving a life. Maybe not just in your community, but you could be saving the life of a child who was in Louisville, Kentucky or down in Florida. So I just think it's an amazing feeling to just see how broad that that life saving action can be,” said Woody.
To find a blood drive near you, you can visit here and type in your zip code.