Red Cross to open Multi-Agency Resource Center after tornados wreak havoc in Northern and Central Missouri

(LINNEUS, Mo.) The American Red Cross has been assessing damage in the Trenton, Linneus, Brookfield, and Bucklin areas after severe weather hit the area last weekend.
Local Red Cross officials are working with state and county emergency management to determine the extent of the damage as well as assist with cleanup and recovery efforts.
As part of those relief efforts, the Red Cross will be opening a "one-stop shop" for those who were impacted by the May 6 tornados in the previously stated areas.
The "MARC" -- Multi-Agency Resource Center -- gives residents answers to their questions as well as needed resources.
"It's been a pretty active season for us here in the area, and this is a great way to be able to coordinate with all of our partners that was requested by the county and emergency management," said Rebecca Gordon, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Central & Northern Missouri Chapter. "We're there not only to support the community and the recovery, but also to work with our partners to make sure that everybody has access to resources."
The MARC will be open at the following location and date:
Saturday, May 13, 2023
The Thorne Center
Linneus Methodist Church
100 Clay St
Linneus, MO
Hours of operation: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Individuals and families applying for assistance are asked to bring identification and verification of address to be eligible for assistance from some agencies.