Red Flag Warning in effect & what it means

There is a high fire danger today as a Red Flag Warning is in effect for the area until 7:00 p.m. this evening.
There are three conditions necessary to constitute a Red Flag Warning: warm temperatures, dry conditions, and strong winds.
As the area continues to experience drought, winds will be gusting out of the northwest up to 40 mph this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s this afternoon.
Outdoor burning should be avoided, as anything that does ignite will burn out of control. Properly extinguish of cigarette butts, and avoid any equipment that could spark.
Secure trailer chains to avoid creating sparks on the road surface when driving. Avoid using lawn mowers on dry vegetation.
For more information on the Red Flag Warning issued today, you can visit here to see the National Weather Service's full issued warning.