 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 011, 012, 013, 014,
015, 020, 021, 022, 023, 025, 028, 029, 030, 031, 037, 038, 043,
044, 053, 054, 057, 060, 102, 103, 104, AND 105...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 025, 057, 060, 102, 103,
104, and 105.Fire weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006,
011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 020, 021, 022, 023, 028, 029, 030,
031, 037, 038, 043, 044, 053, and 054.

* WIND...Gusty northwest winds expected. Sustained speeds of 15
to 25 mph with gust to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Relative humidity falling to near 20 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Red Flag Warning in effect & what it means

  • Updated
  • 0
Red Flag Warning

There is a high fire danger today as a Red Flag Warning is in effect for the area until 7:00 p.m. this evening.

There are three conditions necessary to constitute a Red Flag Warning: warm temperatures, dry conditions, and strong winds.

As the area continues to experience drought, winds will be gusting out of the northwest up to 40 mph this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s this afternoon.

Outdoor burning should be avoided, as anything that does ignite will burn out of control. Properly extinguish of cigarette butts, and avoid any equipment that could spark.

Secure trailer chains to avoid creating sparks on the road surface when driving. Avoid using lawn mowers on dry vegetation. 

For more information on the Red Flag Warning issued today, you can visit here to see the National Weather Service's full issued warning.

Recommended for you