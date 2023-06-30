Red Rally date announced

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 424, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST KANSAS ATCHISON KS LEAVENWORTH WYANDOTTE IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MISSOURI COOPER HOWARD PETTIS SALINE IN NORTH CENTRAL MISSOURI CALDWELL CARROLL CHARITON RANDOLPH IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI BUCHANAN CLINTON IN WEST CENTRAL MISSOURI CLAY PLATTE RAY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATCHISON, BOONVILLE, BRAYMER, BRECKENRIDGE, BRUNSWICK, CAMERON, CARROLLTON, EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, FAYETTE, FORT LEAVENWORTH, GLADSTONE, GLASGOW, HAMILTON, KANSAS CITY KANSAS, KEARNEY, KEYTESVILLE, LANSING, LATHROP, LAWSON, LEAVENWORTH, LIBERTY, MARSHALL, MOBERLY, NEW FRANKLIN, PARKVILLE, PLATTE CITY, PLATTSBURG, POLO, RICHMOND, RIVERSIDE, SALISBURY, SEDALIA, ST. JOSEPH, ST. JOSEPH AIRPORT, WEATHERBY LAKE, AND WESTON.