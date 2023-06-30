Red Rally date announced

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs will celebrate their return to St. Joseph for Training Camp with the Red Rally on Saturday, July 29 at Civic Center Park from 1 - 7:30 pm.
Fans will be able to hear performances from cover bands such as Motley Crucial, Poison Overdose and music artists Tech N9ne and Blane Howard to close out the night.
There will also be on stage appearances from Kansas City radio personalities such as voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus.
Fans can also expect to see KC Wolf, Rumbles and the Chiefs Cheerleaders.