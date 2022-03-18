Reed celebrates grand opening of new facility

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce helping welcome Reed Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram's new facility on Friday.
Reed held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of its new facility in south St. Joseph.
The company started planning the new building at 4525 Commons Drive around two years ago, hoping to move in last fall.
However, the opening was delayed due to supply chain issues and production issues.
Owner Randy Reed says, "From the beginning, we thought it needed a new location, a new facility. And so we've been working on building our team to serve the northwest Missouri, St. Joseph community well. And it was time for us to acquire land, build a new building, and put a facility that would be easier and better to serve people through. And that's what this is, that's what this location and this facility was all about."
Reed added that despite the difficult times many have seen throughout the pandemic, the company has been able to add staff for the new facility.