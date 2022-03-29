 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 70 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT
TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL KANSAS

JOHNSON KS            LINN KS               MIAMI

IN NORTHEAST KANSAS

LEAVENWORTH           WYANDOTTE

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 20 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL MISSOURI

SALINE

IN NORTH CENTRAL MISSOURI

CALDWELL              CARROLL               DAVIESS
GRUNDY                HARRISON              LIVINGSTON
MERCER

IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI

BUCHANAN              CLINTON               DEKALB
GENTRY                WORTH

IN WEST CENTRAL MISSOURI

CASS                  CLAY                  JACKSON
JOHNSON MO            LAFAYETTE             PLATTE
RAY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBANY, BELTON, BETHANY, BRAYMER,
BRECKENRIDGE, CAMERON, CARROLLTON, CHILLICOTHE, CLARKSDALE,
CONCORDIA, EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, FORT LEAVENWORTH, GALLATIN,
GLADSTONE, GRANT CITY, HAMILTON, HARRISONVILLE, HIGGINSVILLE,
INDEPENDENCE, JAMESPORT, KANSAS CITY, KANSAS CITY KANSAS,
KEARNEY, KING CITY, LA CYGNE, LANSING, LATHROP, LAWSON,
LEAVENWORTH, LENEXA, LEXINGTON, LIBERTY, LOUISBURG, MARSHALL,
MAYSVILLE, MERCER, MOUND CITY, ODESSA, OLATHE, OSAWATOMIE,
OSBORN, OVERLAND PARK, PAOLA, PARKVILLE, PLATTE CITY, PLATTSBURG,
PLEASANT HILL, PLEASANTON, POLO, PRINCETON, RAYMORE, RICHMOND,
RIVERSIDE, SHAWNEE, ST. JOSEPH, ST. JOSEPH AIRPORT, STANBERRY,
STANLEY, STEWARTSVILLE, TRENTON, UNION STAR, WARRENSBURG,
WEATHERBY LAKE, AND WESTON.

Reeder: Administrator pay hike reason for "no" vote on teacher salary increases

Ken Reeder

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  On Monday the Board of Education at the St. Joseph School District voted almost unanimously to increase teacher and staff pay raises for next year.

The vote was 6-1 for the proposal to increase base salaries for new teachers from $37,200 to $37,700 annually and also give substitute teachers an increase of $20 per day to $115.

The lone dissent was from board member Kenneth Reeder, who said people should not misinterpret his vote.

"I based my campaign last year in running for the school board on increasing teacher pay," he said. I want to increase their salaries from the bottom third in the state to the top third."

However, Reeder said he had a problem with the pay increase proposal the board was voting on. He said it also included a bump for administrators, which he said he wanted no part of.

"It was not fair, it was not right and they did it on purpose just to slip it by," Reeder said.

"Administrators were never part of the discussion until last night. My suggestion was to vote on everything individually and talk about it a little bit more. They would not do that. It was a get-together of the administrators and they suggested that we should just add that with all of these bills."

Reeder added that he would have increased substitute pay even more than what was approved. 

Board president Tami Pasley would not comment on Reeder's remarks.

