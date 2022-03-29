Reeder: Administrator pay hike reason for "no" vote on teacher salary increases

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 70 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL KANSAS JOHNSON KS LINN KS MIAMI IN NORTHEAST KANSAS LEAVENWORTH WYANDOTTE IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 20 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MISSOURI SALINE IN NORTH CENTRAL MISSOURI CALDWELL CARROLL DAVIESS GRUNDY HARRISON LIVINGSTON MERCER IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI BUCHANAN CLINTON DEKALB GENTRY WORTH IN WEST CENTRAL MISSOURI CASS CLAY JACKSON JOHNSON MO LAFAYETTE PLATTE RAY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBANY, BELTON, BETHANY, BRAYMER, BRECKENRIDGE, CAMERON, CARROLLTON, CHILLICOTHE, CLARKSDALE, CONCORDIA, EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, FORT LEAVENWORTH, GALLATIN, GLADSTONE, GRANT CITY, HAMILTON, HARRISONVILLE, HIGGINSVILLE, INDEPENDENCE, JAMESPORT, KANSAS CITY, KANSAS CITY KANSAS, KEARNEY, KING CITY, LA CYGNE, LANSING, LATHROP, LAWSON, LEAVENWORTH, LENEXA, LEXINGTON, LIBERTY, LOUISBURG, MARSHALL, MAYSVILLE, MERCER, MOUND CITY, ODESSA, OLATHE, OSAWATOMIE, OSBORN, OVERLAND PARK, PAOLA, PARKVILLE, PLATTE CITY, PLATTSBURG, PLEASANT HILL, PLEASANTON, POLO, PRINCETON, RAYMORE, RICHMOND, RIVERSIDE, SHAWNEE, ST. JOSEPH, ST. JOSEPH AIRPORT, STANBERRY, STANLEY, STEWARTSVILLE, TRENTON, UNION STAR, WARRENSBURG, WEATHERBY LAKE, AND WESTON.