Reeder: Administrator pay hike reason for "no" vote on teacher salary increases

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On Monday the Board of Education at the St. Joseph School District voted almost unanimously to increase teacher and staff pay raises for next year.
The vote was 6-1 for the proposal to increase base salaries for new teachers from $37,200 to $37,700 annually and also give substitute teachers an increase of $20 per day to $115.
The lone dissent was from board member Kenneth Reeder, who said people should not misinterpret his vote.
"I based my campaign last year in running for the school board on increasing teacher pay," he said. I want to increase their salaries from the bottom third in the state to the top third."
However, Reeder said he had a problem with the pay increase proposal the board was voting on. He said it also included a bump for administrators, which he said he wanted no part of.
"It was not fair, it was not right and they did it on purpose just to slip it by," Reeder said.
"Administrators were never part of the discussion until last night. My suggestion was to vote on everything individually and talk about it a little bit more. They would not do that. It was a get-together of the administrators and they suggested that we should just add that with all of these bills."
Reeder added that he would have increased substitute pay even more than what was approved.
Board president Tami Pasley would not comment on Reeder's remarks.