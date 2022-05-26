Reminders, tips and reinforcements for Memorial Day Weekend drivers

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Millions of Americans across the country will be driving for Memorial Day Weekend, and some left as early as Thursday. But with the heavy traffic flow expected that means extra reinforcement from Missouri State Highway Patrol.
"We will be doing special operations beginning Friday, the 27th. We'll be doing speed hazardous moving violation operations, and then we will also be doing DWI saturations throughout those timeframes on Friday, and then again on Monday as well, which is another peak travel day," MIssouri State Highway Patrol Troop H public information officer Sgt. Shane Hux said.
Traffic accidents happen every day year round. But the increase in drivers on the road can lead to an increased risk of accidents that also result in deaths.
"In 2021 we investigated 1,017 traffic crashes during the Memorial Day Weekend. Out of those traffic crashes, 10 people died, and 442 were injured," Sgt. Hux said.
And cars aren't the only vehicles that are expected to be out this weekend.
"I would also be on the lookout for motorcycles during the holiday weekend. We're execting nice weather warmer temperatures. So just be on the lookout for motorcycles," Sgt. Hux said.
AAA is also expecting an increase in Memorial Day travelers compared to last year.
"AAA is still forecasting a higher number of travelers for this Memorial Day Weekend compared to last year, up about 10% in Missouri. And we're getting very close to where we were prior to the pandemic, with Memorial Day travel down just about 9% from 2019 levels," AAA public affairs specialist Nick Chabarria said.
He adds that there are some certain times that you should consider leaving and returning from your trip in order to avoid traffic congestion.
"The busy travel period starts today. In the afternoon, the evening hours. Same thing for tomorrow. So, generally speaking, no matter when you're leaving for your Memorial Day trip, the earlier you can leave in the morning, the better. As it tends to get more congested around noon and then in the afternoon hours," Chabarria said.
AAA also expects they will respond to about 388,000 roadside service calls throughout the country this weekend.